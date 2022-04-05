ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Acadia National Park Wildlife: Which Animals You’ll Spot and How to Stay Safe

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

From protecting their long-eared bats to porcupines and rare birds of prey, Acadia National Park offers some of the most beautiful, diverse wildlife in America’s national parks.

Did you know Acadia National Park is one of the world’s premiere birding destinations ? Or that it’s home to some of the most in-depth bat research on the planet? Indeed, Maine’s stunning coastal national park is full of surprises. Take the peregrine falcon, for example: the fastest animal on the planet that’s back from the brink of extinction thanks (in part) to the work of Acadia National Park:

Alongside peregrine falcons, dozens of other raptor species make Acadia their home at times during the year. This, coupled with the record-number of songbird, waterfowl, and other bird species sightings in the park make Acadia a premiere destination for birdwatchers. So be sure to bring your binoculars and/or telephoto lens!

Acadia is also home to around 40 species of mammals – which includes the unique porcupineWhile megafauna such as moose and black bears are incredibly rare in the park, this ecosystem flourishes with bats, beavers, red foxes, snowshoe hares, and many more. And this is to say nothing of the incredible marine wildlife off Maine’s shore.

Like all wildlife, however, some are easier to spot than others. So first, let’s highlight the animals you’re most likely to spot in Acadia National Park. Then, we’ll move on to the more rare carnivores and megafauna, and how to ensure a safe visit alongside them.

Wildlife to Spot: Acadia National Park

  • Birdwatching: A record of 338 bird species have been encountered in Acadia National Park, making it one of the premier bird-watching areas in the world. Rare raptors like falcons, owls and eagles call the park home alongside water-based birds like loons, ducks, and shorebirds, and landlocked woodpeckers, songbirds, and warblers.
  • Acadia’s Bats: “Bats may only be seen at night in Acadia, but they shine a light on the many challenges animals face due to environmental threats such as climate change,” the park states. “Bats in Acadia National Park have declined over 80% and are a major focus of park research activities.
  • Beavers make incredible impacts on the Acadia land and waterscapes as they transform the environments they inhabit. Keep an eye out for these busy-builders and their impressive dams within the park.
  • North American Porcupines are also a rare treat in Acadia National Park. But be sure to give them plenty of space and never approach – their massive quills are no joke!
  • Marine Wildlife: Scouting rocks, tidepools, and salt water marshes reveals snails and mussels clinging to the rocks and burrowing in the mud. Crabs, lobster and other crustaceans seek shelter on the ocean floor. Deeper in the ocean, marine mammals such as seals, whales, and porpoises join fish such as sunfish and can wow visitors on the open sea during boat tours.

Birdwatching: Falcons, Eagles, and Owls, Oh My!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32321x_0f0DUtrv00
Barred owl. (Photo by Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

The taxonomic diversity of Acadia National Park’s birds surpasses all other wildlife in the park. Some of the most common groupings you’ll be able to spot are:

  • Songbirds and Woodpeckers | Small forest birds like warblers, vireos, chickadees, and thrushes
  • Birds of Prey | Bald eagles, osprey, vultures, hawks, barred owls, peregrine falcons, and more
  • Shorebirds | Sandpipers, plovers, gulls, terns, guillemots, cormorants, eiders, herons, and more
  • Waterfowl | Loons and freshwater duck species like mallards and mergansers

Acadia National Park’s Bats

Bats – like the park’s small-footed bats and long-eared bats – are incredibly important to Acadia National Park, as they are to any ecosystem they inhabit. These flying mammals (adorable up close) get a bad wrap from most. But they remain extremely important around the world – and especially in Acadia National Park!

Mammals of Acadia: Beavers, Minks, Porcupines, and More!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkqGg_0f0DUtrv00
Beaver feeding on leaves in pond. (Photo by: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Many of America’s “common” mammals are found in abundance in Acadia. White-tailed deer, opossums, raccoons, skunks, and more are abundant throughout Acadia’s forests.

It’s North America’s largest rodents, however, that take the spotlight in Acadia National Park. According to Acadia, the remarkable dam-building North American beavers are “routinely found in the park in sustainable numbers. Beaver dams and lodges are a regular sight for those who visit many of the freshwater lakes in Acadia National Park. They are most often out around dawn or dusk.”

Beavers were not always at Acadia, however. “George Dorr, the park’s first superintendent, believed it was important to bring this species back to an area that was historically theirs. The story of beavers on Mount Desert Island is a long history of reintroduction, relocation, and management. Acadia continues to manage and seek ways to maintain a peaceful coexistence between beaver and humans,” the park cites .

The second-largest rodent on the continent, the North American Porcupine , is another Maine/Acadia staple. Known for their defensive quills, porcupines should always be treated with caution and viewed from a safe distance.

Keep an eye out for the adorable minks of Acadia, too; rarely-spotted but populous little mammals that make for excellent photo-ops:

Marine Wildlife of Acadia National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sq438_0f0DUtrv00
Close up of two young common seals / harbour seals (Phoca vitulina) juveniles swimming in sea. (Photo by: Sven-Erik Arndt/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Acadia National Park’s rocky shoreline is a stunning landscape where land and sea meet. Along the seashore, crashing waves, crawling crustaceans, curious seals, and an array of marine wildlife live together in a diverse, incredible ecosystem.

Most popular for Acadia visitors, however, are Maine’s marine mammals. Seals are common along the state’s shores, with gray and harbor seals being the most common.

A member of the whale family, harbor porpoises are also present. It is rare and unlikely. however, to see a whale in the bay or from shore, the park cites. These larger creatures are much further out in the ocean, making whale watching tours and excursions your best bet for spotting them.

Safety: Megafauna, Carnivores are Rare Sights in Acadia

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqWR6_0f0DUtrv00
    American black bear (Ursus americanus) at creek at Neets Bay fish hatchery, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znrjW_0f0DUtrv00
    A moose keeps an eye on passing motorists on Route 11 just north of Patten Tuesday, June 18, 2013. (Photo by Gabe Souza/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Whenever viewing wildlife, Acadia asks that visitors “Please give the animals the space they need! Stay on the trail; stepping off trail to get a closer view can disrupt wildlife and can cause damage to the fragile ecosystems in the park. Don’t feed animals; feeding wildlife can habituate them to human presence and hurt their chances of survival.”

As for carnivores, these predators and scavengers are a “seldom seen” group of wildlife in the park. Like all ecosystems, Acadia’s carnivores play an important role in the park, however.

“With discerning eyes, signs of red foxes and coyotes are found around the park. Raccoons also reside in Acadia, and provide a great reason to store your food properly at campgrounds. Striped-skunks are a nocturnal species, and are more likely to be seen at night along the carriage roads,” Acadia cites.

In addition, more secretive animals like bobcats , otters , mink , fishers and pine martens also live in the park. Keep a sharp eye out for movement to spot these park residents in more remote areas.

Bear and Moose Safety in Acadia

As for megafauna, black bears are an incredibly rare sight in Acadia National Park. There is, however, a permanent year round population on Mount Desert Island. With a connection to the mainland, the Schoodic Peninsula area of the park has more frequent sightings of these secretive creatures.

For how to stay BearWise in any national park where black bears live, please see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.

Moose , too, are a truly rare sight in Acadia. These very large mammals need a great deal of space, and the ecosystems of Acadia don’t fit their needs. On the odd occasion you spot a moose in the park, however, be sure to give these giants as much room as possible. Never approach a moose, as dozens of North Americans are severely injured by the species every year.

For more detail on the wildlife of Acadia National Park and park resources, visit the park website .

The post Acadia National Park Wildlife: Which Animals You’ll Spot and How to Stay Safe appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

North Carolina Man Survives Bite From One of the World’s Deadliest Snakes

An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Wildlife Management#Instagram#Peregrine Falcons
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Mama Bear’s Reaction to Cub Left in Her Den at Cherokee National Forest Goes Viral

A tragic story regarding an orphaned bear at Cherokee National Forest finally has a happy ending that’s sure to warm your heart. Earlier this week, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) arrived at a scene when a car struck a sow in Cocke County. A passerby discovered that the bear actually had a cub when she heard the baby crying. So, she contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). Unfortunately, the mother bear passed away, but when ABR called TWRA, they had the perfect spot for the orphaned cub.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

434K+
Followers
47K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy