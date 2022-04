The new Toyota GR Corolla has all the makings of a fantastic all-wheel-drive fun machine. But it's also a curious vehicle, as it notches into a segment that's pretty much dead. The Evo disappeared years ago. The Focus RS is gone. And there's no new STI on the horizon. We're left with the Volkswagen Golf R and the Subaru WRX, two AWD vehicles with vastly different price points that generally appeal to different buyers.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO