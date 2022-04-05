County Elections

No Democratic or Republican party challengers as candidates, voters look ahead to NovemberEast Multnomah County voters will be able to kick back and relax during the primaries when it comes to picking candidates to send off to Salem as all three local districts are uncontested until the November election. In total, six candidates — three from each party — will be vying for the seats. Each come from distinct backgrounds and bring their own expertise to the role. House District 50 features a political rematch from two years ago as both Rep. Ricki Ruiz, an incumbent Democrat, and...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 17 DAYS AGO