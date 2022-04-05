ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Drought Levels Worsen for Summer 2022

By Steve Fullerton
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over half of Montana is suffering through Extreme Drought. In fact, about 80 percent of the state is in either Severe or Extreme Drought, according to USGS and NRCS reports. And warnings about water supplies and reservoir levels are already being published. The Hebgen Dam at the head of...

kmhk.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Montana Government
CBS LA

Calif. Set To Restrict Water Supplies As Drought Worsens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Drought-stricken California is facing another year of parched conditions and pleas for conservation as the winter comes to a close with little of the hoped-for rain and snow. A wet December that dumped snow in the mountains fueled optimism as 2022 began, but the state may end this month with the distinction of the driest January through March in at least a century. State water officials are preparing to tell major urban and agricultural water agencies Friday that they will get even less water from state supplies than the small amount they were promised to start the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather And Climate#Usgs#Nrcs#Northwestern Energy#Montana Fish#Blm#Forest Service#Northwestern
CBS LA

Californians Using More Water Despite Worsening Drought

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The drought is increasingly getting worse, but Californians have not adjusted their usage, according to a new report this week. This most recent January may have been one of the driest on record, but Californians actually increased water use by 2.6% that month, compared to the same time in 2020. California was soaked by a series of storms between Christmas and New Year’s Day, which briefly improved the drought outlook. But that wet weather was followed by a bone-dry January and February, which are typically part of California’s wet season. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on all Californians to cut their water usage by 15%, and several cities across Southern California have enacted water restrictions in response to the drought. In more wealthy areas, city officials have threatened to restrict water flow to residents who disregard restrictions and fines. Drought appears to be the new normal, and not only in the western states. A recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 61% of the U.S. is in a stage of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Post Register

Oregon, Idaho drought expected to worsen this year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Climate scientists in the U.S. Pacific Northwest warned March 3 that much of Oregon and parts of Idaho can expect even tougher drought conditions this summer than in the previous two years, which already featured dwindling reservoirs, explosive wildfires and deep cuts to agricultural irrigation. At...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

US drought predicted to worsen this spring as dry conditions spread to nearly 60 per cent of the country

The western United States will suffer "prolonged, persistent drought" for the second spring in a row, government scientists have said.In a worrying new seasonal forecast on Thursday, the US National Weather Service (NWS) predicted continuing or worsening drought across a vast swathe of the country from California to Montana down to Texas.It comes after the southwestern US experienced its most severe drought on record last year, exacerbated by historic high temperatures that a US government report blamed "significantly" on global warming.“With nearly 60 per cent of the continental US experiencing minor to exceptional drought conditions, this is the largest drought...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
natureworldnews.com

Alarming Report Shows Extreme Drought Continues to Worsen in the US

In the latest Drought Monitor report, more than 75% of the continental United States and Hawaii area is classified as "abnormally dry" or worse, with parts of the western United States pushing further into extreme drought. The newest Drought Monitor report illustrates how drought conditions worsen throughout most of the...
HAWAII STATE
KGO

CA's drought to worsen this spring with warmer temps, lack of rain, NOAA says

In California, especially the Central Valley, three-year rain and snow levels will soon reach the lowest on record since 1922. There's no relief in sight for the West's record-shattering megadrought, which will likely only deepen this spring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its seasonal outlook Thursday. But central and eastern states should be mostly spared from significant flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

#23. Montana

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 7 --- Administration Building, Fort Peck (relatively high risk) --- Employee’s Hotel and Garage, Fort Peck (relatively high risk) --- Garage and Fire Station, Fort Peck (relatively high risk) The Fort Peck Dam and surrounding buildings were constructed during the 1930s as a New Deal public works project, and were built by as many as 10,500 workers. Flooding in Montana sometimes occurs when snow from the Rocky Mountains rapidly melts due to above-average spring temperatures and larger-than-usual snowfall during the winter. You may also like: How weather has shaped human history
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Western Montana Growers Cooperative to Expand Operation

Farming has been a main occupation in Western Montana for many years. Locally grown food is often found at farmers markets in various towns. As more people desire to have locally grown food on their plates, the demand has increased. To help satisfy that demand, the Western Montana Growers Cooperative...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy