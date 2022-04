ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed an unusual felony charge against a northern Michigan woman who used her phone to record a conversation between two school officials. Erin Chaskey, who has complained that a history teacher at Onaway High School is too liberal, said she was standing outside the superintendent’s office and recorded a conversation between two people because they were talking about her.

