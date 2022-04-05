Suspect sentenced to six years for tampering with Domestic Assault victim while in custody

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Mcdonald County Judge sentences the suspect of a Domestic Assault to six years in jail for tampering with the victim while in custody.

Officers say this case stems from a June 18, 2021, phone call John Martin Hamilton, Jr. made while incarcerated.

Records show Hamilton was booked at the Newton County Jail for a felony domestic assault charge at the time. In that call, Hamilton offered the victim of his assault $500 in exchange for dropping charges.

A McDonald County jury previously found John Martin Hamilton, Jr., 46, guilty after 35 minutes of deliberation on February 16, 2022.

Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch states:

“Mr. Hamilton will spend every single day of his six-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The law violated by the defendant is one of very few where there is no parole and the sentence rendered by Judge Stremel will be the true sentence the defendant serves,” said Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch. Our Assistant Prosecutor, Sarah Crites, did a great job securing this conviction and we are all pleased to see justice served.”

Officers say this case was investigated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

