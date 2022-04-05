ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

Suspect sentenced to six years for tampering with Domestic Assault victim while in custody

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdJj1_0f0DQqMa00

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Mcdonald County Judge sentences the suspect of a Domestic Assault to six years in jail for tampering with the victim while in custody.

Officers say this case stems from a June 18, 2021, phone call John Martin Hamilton, Jr. made while incarcerated.

Records show Hamilton was booked at the Newton County Jail for a felony domestic assault charge at the time. In that call, Hamilton offered the victim of his assault $500 in exchange for dropping charges.

A McDonald County jury previously found John Martin Hamilton, Jr., 46, guilty after 35 minutes of deliberation on February 16, 2022.

Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch states:

“Mr. Hamilton will spend every single day of his six-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The law violated by the defendant is one of very few where there is no parole and the sentence rendered by Judge Stremel will be the true sentence the defendant serves,” said Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch. Our Assistant Prosecutor, Sarah Crites, did a great job securing this conviction and we are all pleased to see justice served.”

Officers say this case was investigated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Previous article

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcdonald County, MO
Crime & Safety
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, MO
County
Mcdonald County, MO
City
Pineville, MO
County
Newton County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Man accused of assaulting Joplin officer shot overnight by another officer

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot a man accused of assaulting a police officer in Joplin late Saturday night. The Joplin Police Department says it all happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. An officer noticed three people near the intersection of 9th and Connor. When he tried to approach them, one ran away and led officers on a foot pursuit.
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#John Martin#A Domestic Assault#Koam News Now
Law & Crime

‘This Is Gut-Wrenching, to Say the Least’: Judge Sentences Nebraska Woman to Prison in Infant Son’s Death After ‘Severe Shaking Episode’

A judge in Nebraska sentenced a 29-year-old mother to spend up to four decades behind bars in the death of her infant son in 2019. Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock handed down a sentence of 25 to 40 years to Mandy Watson De Garcia in the death of 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
OMAHA, NE
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy