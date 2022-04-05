ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile stuck in a rinse and repeat cycle with yet another round of severe weather

By Tyler Fingert
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is rinse and repeat on the Northern Gulf Coast the last few weeks with a seemingly never-ending cycle of rain and severe weather five weeks in a...

www.fox10tv.com

WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WKRG News 5

Schools closing in preparation for potential severe weather

(WKRG) — With Tuesday being a WKRG News 5 Weather Aware day, there is a chance for potential severe weather to sweep through our area of the Gulf Coast. Some schools are preparing now due to the anticipation of severe weather. The following school closures are broken down by county. Alabama Clarke County Clarke County […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
CBS42.com

WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch remains in effect for several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have begun moving through Alabama Tuesday afternoon and the CBS 42 Storm Team has you covered on all of the latest weather events throughout central Alabama. Several counties across West Alabama are under a TORNADO WATCH until 7 p.m., and counties in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Tracking storm damage in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. We’re keeping track of damage reports here. 1:52 p.m.: Five homes have received minor damage from this morning’s storm in Coffeeville. Some issues include shingle issues flashing issues All […]
COFFEEVILLE, AL
City
Mobile, AL
City
Normal, AL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-TV

List: School closures, changes due to severe weather on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas. There is a significant risk of high winds, with hail and strong tornadoes possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closings, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As another round of severe weather moves towards the Pine Belt, schools are making arrangements to make sure students and staff are safe. Below is a list of schools and businesses that will be closed or have early dismissals/closings Tuesday. Closings. Covington County School District.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Storm damage reports in area

(WTOK) - Here are initial damage reports from local officials. Tree down on home on Highway 19 South. Significant structural damage. No injuries reported. Newton County EMA reporting tornado damage near Hwy 80/Ford Ave near downtown. Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington reports trees down across Highway 80 and roof damage...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
wdhn.com

Damage reported after tornadoes touch down in Pike/Montgomery Co.

(WDHN) — According to the National Weather Service, two possible tornadoes formed in northern Pike County and the Montgomery County areas. Tree damage along Pike County Road 1132 north of Ansley has caused police to block off roads in northern Pike County. Northern Pike and southern Montgomery County have...
PIKE COUNTY, AL

