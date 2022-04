People have started to calm down about the prospect of a new Witcher game finally being in development, although spirited theory-crafters are still firing on all cylinders. Will we see the return of the White Wolf, or is he too busy crushing fancy grapes in Witcher France? What about Ciri? Anyone with even a vague interest in CD Projekt Red’s blockbuster series will surely be familiar with how vocal fans have been about wanting the Lion Cub of Cintra to fill her adoptive father’s wolfy witcher boots.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO