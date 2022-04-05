ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 13:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to...

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 22:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Snow Returns Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Gusty north wind of 20 to 30 mph developing this evening. * WHERE...Wind River Basin, and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous at times after sunset this evening. Wet roads will likely become slick and slushy tonight. Visibility will be reduced due to the combination of wind and snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale County. In Georgia, Jenkins and Screven Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
Freeze Warning issued for Douglas, Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Douglas; Edgar FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Douglas and Edgar Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
Wind Advisory issued for Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes during the advisory period with waves 1- 3 feet possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind speeds will be strongest tonight through Monday morning with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 14:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yellowstone National Park Snow and Cold Returning Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton * WHAT...Periods of snow. 1 to 3 inches over the north and 3 to 5 inches over the south. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Tonight and Sunday.
PARK COUNTY, WY
Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley Snow and Cold Returning Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Star Valley * WHEN...Tonight and Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to watch for rapid changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3000 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, now until 5 PM PDT Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains region. This includes Heber, Happy Jack, Forest Lakes, Show Low, Greer, Pinetop. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with up to 8 inches possible in the higher terrain. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...From 8 PM Sunday to 2 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Moultrie; Richland; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Winter Storm Watch issued for Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley, Wallowa County, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, John Day Basin and Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
High Wind Watch issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down fences, trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LYON COUNTY, NV
High Wind Watch issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts of 60 to 80 mph possible in the foothills and wind prone locations along Highway 395 and Interstate 580. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down fences, trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CARSON CITY, NV
Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley Gusty North Winds in the Valley through Tomorrow .Gusty north winds are expected across the Valley and portions of the Delta through tomorrow. The strongest winds will be in the Sacramento Valley where localized gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North/northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Carquinez Strait and Delta Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

