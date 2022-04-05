ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, UT

Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Bullock; Macon; Montgomery; Pike; Russell FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 21 to 23 Sunday morning. * WHERE...Southeast portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...A significant freeze could kill crops, sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low to mid 20s. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Coastal Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A freeze warning means widespread freezing temperatures are expected to occur. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Exposed outdoor water pipes may burst if not wrapped or covered. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Sumter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Sumter, Coastal Levy, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Pasco, Inland Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, and Inland Pasco Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Jasper, Jones, Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Jasper; Jones; Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Lowndes; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Scott; Smith; Winston FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower St. Bernard; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Pemiscot The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Caruthersville, Osceola, Tunica Mhoon Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Caruthersville. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, In Tennessee, Barr Road in Chickasaw National Wildlife Refuge is flooding, cutting off evacuations from the Wardlews Pocket Area. In Arkansas, docks useed by the steel plant at Hickman are mostly flooded. Numerous roads and fields inside the levee between Gayoso and Kennedy, Missouri are covered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 33.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening and continue falling to 15.1 feet Tuesday, April 05. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 26 to 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Liberty, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Bryan and Coastal McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Pamlico FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Pamlico County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Liberty, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Bryan and Coastal McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

