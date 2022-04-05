Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Pemiscot The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Caruthersville, Osceola, Tunica Mhoon Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Caruthersville. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, In Tennessee, Barr Road in Chickasaw National Wildlife Refuge is flooding, cutting off evacuations from the Wardlews Pocket Area. In Arkansas, docks useed by the steel plant at Hickman are mostly flooded. Numerous roads and fields inside the levee between Gayoso and Kennedy, Missouri are covered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 33.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening and continue falling to 15.1 feet Tuesday, April 05. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO ・ 27 DAYS AGO