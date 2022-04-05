ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New food at Kauffman Stadium for Royals opening day

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Royals are just days away from opening the 2022 baseball season at Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians.

A new name, Royals lineup and a new opening day pitcher aren’t the only changes fans can expect. Aramark is also rolling out some creative new food options for fans to try.

A new BBQ Reese’s Sandwich will be available at The BBQ Pit in Section 251. It features pulled pork topped with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and bacon bits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdVGA_0f0DOoLQ00
Source: Aramark

If that’s a little too outside your comfort zone, another comfort food creation may be just what’s in order.

National Champs: Glimpse inside KU’s locker room celebration

The Brisket Grilled Cheese is smoked brisket, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on Texas toast. Fans will find this new sandwich at KC Press in Section 230.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SEiD_0f0DOoLQ00
Source: Aramark

Smoked wings are a staple at most sporting events, and a Royals game is no exception. Wings with an assortment of dipping sauces have been added to the menu at Flings & Wings in Section 252.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2CCk_0f0DOoLQ00
Source: Aramark

Aramark is also expanding Bullpen Burgers, Tenders Love and Chicken locations, as well as Signatures at the K. Signatures will offer a range of dishes from Rivals, Craft & Draft and Diamond Club, all in one location.

When it comes to beverages, fans will find old favorites and new selections, too.

Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu visiting New Orleans Saints

Check out Frozen Ropes in Section 216. It will serve frozen cocktail combos in souvenir KC Royals beverage bats.

Kauffman is also getting Bartesian cocktail machines. Aramark said the machines pour bar-quality cocktails in less than 30 seconds a drink. Fans will find the machines in premium suites and on mobile bar carts around the stadium.

Kauffman Stadium will also offer expanded mobile ordering capabilities, as well as self-order kiosks throughout the stadium this season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KSN News

Royals agree with All-Star Merrifield on deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract late Wednesday in which the club exercised its option for next season and the two sides added a mutual option for 2024. Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will earn $7 million this […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Could Kansas secure a Chiefs deal with sports betting plan?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — From a national championship win for the Kansas Jayhawks to taking steps to attract professional sports teams, sports is becoming a hot topic in the state on and off the court. After state lawmakers in the House passed a final agreement to legalize sports betting, a spokesman for Senate leadership confirmed […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kauffman Stadium#Souvenir#Comfort Food#The Kansas City Royals#The Cleveland Guardians#Bbq Sauce#Ku#Kc Press#Aramark Smoked Wings#Flings Wings#Aramark Aramark#Craft Draft#Diamond Club#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Wind topples vehicles on Kansas roads

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind is creating dangerous conditions for drivers Thursday. Strong gusts are kicking up dust and reducing visibility in some areas. The gusts are also strong enough in some areas to topple tractor-trailers and campers. The Kansas Highway Patrol posted a picture of a truck on its side on U.S. Interstate 70, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Why Kansas turnpike bridges are being raised

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are a regular on the Kansas Turnpike, you probably have taken notice of minor construction delays as you pass under bridges from Emporia to Topeka. That is because several of those bridges are being raised to accommodate commercial traffic, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Construction crews are disconnecting […]
KSN News

Wichita man dies from forklift accident near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32-year-old Wichita man who was involved in a forklift accident near downtown Wichita has died. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a call of a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis St. Officers located Brian […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man seriously injured in rollover crash

MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Sunday, April 3. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 12:11 a.m. in Mitchell County, one mile east of Cawker City. A KHP crash log reports 71-year-old Monte Jackson, of Glen Elder, Kan., was driving […]
KSN News

Garden Plain man dies in Butler County truck crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the two truck drivers who died when their tractor-trailers crashed Monday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy