ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield man charged with arson in house fire

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdGdo_0f0DNdbE00
Christopher Colbert Enfield Police Department

ENFIELD —An Enfield man who police said set an occupied house on fire in January was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson.

Christopher Colbert, 40, of 37 Litchfield Drive, was arrested for a fire he is accused of setting on Jan. 24 at 30 Montano Road while residents were asleep inside. The incident occurred at about 2:45 a.m.

He was arraigned Tuesday at Hartford Superior Court and is being held on $200,000 bond at Hartford Correctional Center.

On a separate warrant, Colbert was charged with improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility and tampering with evidence. He was also charged with seven counts of failure to appear in court.

At the time of the Jan. 24 fire, police said the Montano Road homeowner reported seeing someone walking away from the house, carrying a gasoline can. Police asked residents of the neighborhood to check video surveillance images of vehicles or people that may have been captured the night before and on the morning of the fire.

There was another fire in the same neighborhood three weeks later but, to date, police have not connected the two incidents. Police asked residents of the neighborhood east of Enfield Street in the northern part of town to check any video surveillance systems they had to help investigate the cause of a Feb. 14 fire at 8 Dover Street. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted on domestic battery, arson charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After allegedly invading a woman’s home, injuring her, and later setting her van on fire, William Drummond has been indicted. The Peoria man is facing one count of home invasion and one count of domestic battery from an incident in October 2021. He is also facing one count of arson that took place in late January.
PEORIA, IL
KATV

North Little Rock man charged with arson of two coffee shops

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A North Little Rock man has been arrested and charged with arson after two fires at separate locations of The Grind Coffee Bistro. Trent Tyrone Smith, 48, was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint on March 11. He was arraigned Monday before the United States Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#House Fire#Police#Hartford Superior Court#The Montano Road
San Angelo LIVE!

Ranger Man Arrested for Arson Following Massive Downtown Fire

RANGER, TX — The Ranger Police Department confirmed on Sunday that a suspect has been arrested for arson for starting the massive fire that burned down multiple buildings last week. As previously reported, on Mar. 17, officers with the RPD along with fire and rescue with the Ranger Fire...
RANGER, TX
CBS Denver

3 Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Man charged with battery and arson appears in court

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of breaking into a woman’s home, abusing her, then lighting her van on fire appeared in court Thursday. William Drummond entered a not guilty plea for all counts and was appointed a public defender. Court records show Drummond entered a woman’s...
PEORIA, IL
Herald and News

‘Watch this’: Man faces arson charge after morning dispute

Police arrested a California man on arson and reckless endangerment charges after he allegedly set fire to a house early Tuesday morning. Flames from the blaze reached as high as 12 feet, according to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, Keith Russell Sheldon Mulvey, 48, of Redding,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
WNYT

Man charged with Greenwich apartment arson expected in court

The man charged with setting fire to an apartment building in Greenwich last month is expected in court. John Fox was indicted earlier this month by a Washington County grand jury on 12 counts. The top count accuses Fox of arson in the second-degree. Police say Fox started the fire...
GREENWICH, NY
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio arson unit investigates unoccupied house fire on the Eastside

A week after an upcoming townhome project on the Eastside burned down, arson investigators are going to look into a vacant house fire on Houston Street. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 2300 E Houston Street around 10:50 p.m., on Monday, March 21, according to preliminary reports from the battalion chief on scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
379
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy