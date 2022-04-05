ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Volvo's EV Push Is Working Like A Charm

By Chase Bierenkoven
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Customer demand remains strong." Right now, that's the message coming out of Gothenburg from Volvo. It seems the pandemic, chip shortages, and soaring gas prices have done nothing to slow the Swedish brand. However, they actually have, with sales down across the globe. The aforementioned strife could also affect those numbers...

CarBuzz.com

