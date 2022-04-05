ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible human remains found along Des Plaines River in Joliet

By Andy Koval
 4 days ago

JOLIET, Ill. — Possible human remains were discovered along the Des Plaines River in Joliet on Tuesday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at Zenith Energy Terminals, located in the 1000 block of West Laraway Road. Workers told police they discovered possible human remains along the south bank of the Des Plaines River on the property.

The remains appeared to be in an advanced state of decomposition and evidence suggests the remains may possibly be of human origin.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 800-323-6734.

