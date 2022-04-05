ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugo, MN

37-Year-Old Daniel Bailey Killed In Hugo Residential Fire

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

HUGO, Minn. (WCCO) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a residential fire that was ruled accidental by investigators.

The fire happened at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 8400 block of 132nd Street North.

First responders arrived to find a garage fully engulfed.

After the fire was extinguished, a victim was located on the home’s second level. He was later identified as 37-year-old Daniel Scott Bailey.

The cause of his death has not yet been reported, but no foul play is suspected.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

CBS Minnesota

