ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Local farmers are worried this season might be their or their neighbor's last, as prices to produce products skyrocket due to the Ukraine war. In recent years farmers in the Borderland have been struggling - we've seen a severe drought and supply chain issues - and now it's getting even tougher The post Local farmers are feeling the pain as prices skyrocket on gas and fertilizer due to the Ukraine war appeared first on KVIA.

ANTHONY, NM ・ 18 DAYS AGO