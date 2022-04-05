Potential Top Pick Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

Auburn’s Jabari Smith, one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class, has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft set to take place in June.

After one season with the Auburn Tigers, former five-star recruit Jabari Smith Jr. has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and is expected to be one of the first names called on draft night this upcoming summer.

Across the nation, Smith ranks at the top of many draft boards and could very well end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

At Auburn this season, Jabari Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and shot 42.9% from the floor, 42.0% from three-point range.

Playing in all 34 games for the Tigers, Smith was named the 2021-22 SEC Player of the Year and was not only named to the All-SEC and All-SEC Freshman Teams, but he was also selected as a Consensus All-American.

Standing about 6’10”, Jabari Smith will likely be utilized as a stretch four in the NBA and really fits the profile of being a type of “positionless” player due to his athleticism and ability to guard multiple positions defensively.

As of right now, the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets all have the best odds at potentially receiving the top pick in this year’s draft, all of which could have a need for Jabari Smith.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren are also possible options for teams to consider with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, but Jabari Smith is not expected to fall past third overall.

