EcoFest Toledo to return Saturday

Central Michigan University’s “Celebrating Life” pow wow is returning as an in-person event for the first time since the pandemic began. The "Celebrating Life" pow wow, which is celebrating its 33rd anniversary, is set to take place this Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, at the John G. Kulhavi Events Center and McGuirk Arena on CMU’s campus. Doors open to the public at 11 a.m. on both days, with grand entries scheduled at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

