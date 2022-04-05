EcoFest Toledo to return Saturday

The Toledo Humane Society announced that it is offering a variety of hands-on summer camp learning experiences to children age 5 to age 16. Camps include the junior animal adventure camp, animal adventure camp, animal photography and drawing camp, K9 training workshop beginner-intermediate, and an animal careers and pre-veterinary workshop.
Central Michigan University’s “Celebrating Life” pow wow is returning as an in-person event for the first time since the pandemic began. The "Celebrating Life" pow wow, which is celebrating its 33rd anniversary, is set to take place this Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, at the John G. Kulhavi Events Center and McGuirk Arena on CMU’s campus. Doors open to the public at 11 a.m. on both days, with grand entries scheduled at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For comic book lovers, Muskegon is the place to be this weekend. The popular annual event got its start in 2017 as a one-stop shop for fans, featuring a wide array of comics, toys and more. Organizers were forced to cancel the event in 2020 and...
Comments / 0