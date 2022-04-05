ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best condiments on Amazon, according to a chef

By Lizzy Briskin
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDZrs_0f0DLcmv00
The best condiments on Amazon (according to a chef). (Amazon)

It’s true that you can buy pretty much anything on Amazon. From a *must-have* extra-large bread loaf pillow to a life-sized cut-out of yourself . But have you browsed the condiment section lately? I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the wealth of flavor it has to offer.

Condiments are one of my favorite food groups. Whether they’re homemade or store-bought, a high-quality jarred sauce, dip or paste is a great way to boost a bland, or even a great, meal. And if you feel stuck in a home cooking rut, having a fridge door stocked with colorful and aromatic jars of flavor is a great way to inspire and motivate some new dishes.

To help develop your condiment repertoire, these are some of the best condiments on Amazon.

New York Shuk Harissa with Preserved Lemon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PC0vv_0f0DLcmv00 New York Shuk, Condiment Premium Harissa With Preserved Lemon, 10 Ounce New York Shuk amazon.com $19.49 Shop Now

Harissa, a North African pepper puree, gets a funky, citrusy boost from the preserved lemon. You can taste the quality in this sauce, which is produced with a family recipe using clean, carefully-sourced ingredients. It’s also totally smooth, with no pepper seeds or skins. The brand also makes excellent plain harissa and preserved lemon paste if you like the flavors on their own.

Rick’s Picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDsDd_0f0DLcmv00
Rick’s Picks Seller Pack Pickles, Beets, Okra, and Green Beans Rick's Picks amazon.com $57.52 Shop Now

Go ahead and debate whether pickles are technically a condiment. While you do, I’ll be snacking on crunchy, sweet Phat Beets. You can taste (and see) all of the seasonings in Rick’s Picks, including garlic, coriander, and hot peppers. As a bonus, they’re hand-packed using produce from local farmers.

Ocean’s Balance Sea Kelp Puree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAQxx_0f0DLcmv00
Ocean Balance’s Sea Kelp Purée w/ Lemon Juice Ocean's Balance Clean Taste of Maine amazon.com $10.50 Shop Now

Kelp: it’s not just for sea urchins anymore. In fact, this savory, salty puree is made from one of the most nutrient-dense plants on the planet, grown off the coast of Maine. Not only is it great for you (hello, iodine, iron, and calcium), but it’s also packed with umami. Stir the puree into soups and sauces, or try a funky ocean-inspired dessert!

OO'mämē Chili Crisp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqvlN_0f0DLcmv00
OO'mämē Fez Moroccan Chile Crisp oo'mämē amazon.com $19.98 Shop Now

This cool brand thinks outside the box with its crunchy, oily chili crisps. Sample a few and travel around the world, from Fez, Morocco, with a condiment infused with dried figs and crystallized ginger to Oaxaca, Mexico with pepitas, dried mango, and agave. These interesting crisps dress up anything from avocado toast to stir-fries.

Sinto Gourmet Kimchi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVMzH_0f0DLcmv00
Sinto Gourmet Mild White Napa Cabbage Kimchi (Pack of 2) Sinto Gourmet amazon.com $18.00 Shop Now

There’s nothing like a condiment that adds crunch. And Sinto Gourmet’s cabbage kimchi goes way beyond that. These ferments are funky, tangy, and even a little sweet. The mild white napa kimchi is the tamest, but don’t miss out on the heat from the spicy radish kimchi too.

Tenayo Salsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oovgn_0f0DLcmv00 Tenayo Gourmet Salsa Variety Pack Tenayo amazon.com $18.00 Shop Now

Whether you’re a spicy salsa lover or prefer something a little sweeter and milder, there’s a Tenayo flavor for you. These salsas are made with a family recipe handed down to founder Arturo Cruz by his mother growing up in El Tenayo, Mexico. They’re free of preservatives and added sugars, so you know you’re getting the best, most natural flavor.

Core and Rind Queso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499FQt_0f0DLcmv00 Core and Rind, Plant-Based & Dairy Free Cashew Cheesy Sauce, 3 Flavor Pack CORE AND RIND amazon.com $38.97 Shop Now

Yes, you can order excellent queso online. This smooth, cheesy sauce happens to be fully plant-based and made from cashews, but it’s just as delicious on your nachos, tacos, and even pasta, as the dairy-based version. It comes in three flavors (Bold and Spicy, Sharp and Tangy, and Rick and Smoky), and they’re all instant favorites, whether you eat dairy or not.

Brami Lupini Bean Dip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCqso_0f0DLcmv00 BRAMI Keto Lupini Bean Dip, Spread & Hummus BRAMI amazon.com $29.99 Shop Now

This shelf-stable hummus is made with lupini beans instead of chickpeas. The beans are blended with extra-version olive oil and a few simple seasonings. It’s lighter tasting than most store-bought hummus and is a delicious upgrade to an appetizer board or sandwich. Brami also makes delicious snack-sized pouches of marinated lupini beans that are great to stash in your desk or purse.

Freak Flag Organics Pesto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJ0xi_0f0DLcmv00 Freak Flag Organics | Pesto Variety Pack Freak Flag Organics amazon.com $27.50 Shop Now

Pesto has a place in so many dishes, from sandwiches to eggs to dips. And Freak Flag Organics pesto is about as versatile as they come. The pestos come in three flavors: kale, tomato, and carrot, and all have a light, fresh flavor that tastes like summer. They’re also dairy-free and nut-free, which is uncommon for pestos.

Fila Manila Adobo Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfMCS_0f0DLcmv00 Fila Manila Filipino Adobo – Award Winning Sauce & Marinade Fila Manila amazon.com $12.95 Shop Now

Bring rich, savory Filipino flavor home in a jar with this simmer sauce. Unlike other super-sweet sauces, this adobo is flavored with tamari and sweetened with date nectar. It gets the signature Filipino punch from coconut vinegar. You’ll quickly go through a jar, so go ahead and grab a few. Be sure to try the brand’s other simmer sauces and keep an eye out for their upcoming Ube Jam.

Sinfit Butter Herb Seasoning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKhq7_0f0DLcmv00 SINFIT Nutrition Seasonings: Delicious Blend of Low Sodium, No MSG, Gluten-Free Spices SINFIT Nutrition amazon.com $9.97 Shop Now

This dried seasoning blend is exactly what your popcorn is missing. It’s a bit sweet (from beet sugar), herby, and buttery: the perfect blend for movie night, or just amping up your morning toast.

TRUFF Hot Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfyAs_0f0DLcmv00 TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack, Gourmet Hot Sauce Set of Original TRUFF amazon.com $50.12 Shop Now

If you’re feeling like having a fancy night in, you’re going to need a bottle of TRUFF to add a distinct touch of sophistication. These hot sauces pack some heat along with the umami richness of truffle oil. They also make a great gift.

Robert Rothschild Farm Onion Blossom Horseradish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cM0av_0f0DLcmv00 Robert Rothschild Farm Onion Blossom Horseradish Gourmet Dip and Spread – 10.3 Oz Robert Rothschild Farm amazon.com $14.99 Shop Now

This spread is an instant sandwich upgrade. The signature bite of jarred horseradish is nicely tempered by sweet onion and a creamy texture. It’s also delicious with any potato dish or even whisked into a salad dressing.

Chef Gerrie’s Red Pepper Slathers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKEJH_0f0DLcmv00 Chef Gerrie Gourmet Vegan Slather Sauce Chef Gerrie amazon.com $28.49 Shop Now

The name says it all: these flavor-packed red pepper sauces are delicious slathered on everything. They have natural sweetness from roasted bell peppers and tomatoes, and a lovely light texture that’s made for dipping, spreading, dunking, and well, slathering!

Comments / 0

