AUGUSTA, Ga. — It's a bird (Wait, are there even birds here?), it's a plane (There are certainly a lot of private planes here), it's … a clubhead?. Hudson Swafford provided the most unusual highlight of the 2022 Masters thus far when one of his irons snapped on impact as he hit his second shot into the par-5 13th. The three-time PGA Tour winner immediately looked around in confusement, but had to be satisfied with the result.

GOLF ・ 22 HOURS AGO