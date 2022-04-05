ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Farm Bureau endorses Flood in congressional race

norfolkneradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republican congressional hopeful Mike Flood has scored the endorsement of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm advocacy group....

www.norfolkneradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Norfolk, NE
Government
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Maui News

Maui County Farm Bureau Names New Board Members

New members Bobbie Patnode and Jayson Watts were elected last week to join the Maui County Farm Bureau board for the next two-year term. The nonprofit organization consists of farms and ranch families, agricultural industries, and associated organizations that support agriculture in Maui County. Patnode is the “mom partner” in...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Times Gazette

Tholen graduates from Farm Bureau program

Greg Tholen of Lynchburg recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class XII. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities. Tholen owns and operates a farm commodities transportation company, serving farmers in...
LYNCHBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Republican#The Nebraska Farm Bureau#The Nebraska Legislature#Gop
MySanAntonio

Texas Farm Bureau creates wildfire relief fund

The Texas Farm Bureau has established the West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund to assist those affected by the over 86,000 acres of wildfires in the state, a March 25 press release from the bureau said. The Texas Farm Bureau said it will only collect and accept monetary donations. “Although we...
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Thank you, GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, for needlessly demonstrating your Taekwondo skills

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Every week I endeavor to find some figure in politics — a lawmaker, policy commentator, or otherwise notable character — who has, as these types inevitably do, thoroughly beclowned themselves online, and is in dire need of being told in no uncertain terms that it’s time to log off now, please and thank you, full stop.
OHIO STATE
Record-Courier

Young Democrats make endorsement in Portage, statewide races

The Portage County Young Democrats have made candidate endorsements for the 2022 Primary Election. More: Portage primaries:Candidates file for election: Primaries expected in Portage auditor, commissioner races. The Young Democrats have posted more information about endorsed Democrats, and completed candidate questionnaires, on the group's website. Dr. Geraldine Hayes-Nelson, president of...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Post Register

Farm Bureau survey looks at non-fee grazing costs

The Idaho Land Board in October voted not to support a proposal by the Idaho Department of Lands to raise the state grazing fee by 28 percent. Since that time, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation has released the results of a study that the organization believes supports the land board’s decision not to raise the rate that ranchers pay to graze their cattle on state-owned land.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy