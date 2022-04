April 9 (Reuters) - It might be a minor miracle that Tiger Woods is even playing the Masters but there will be no major miracle in the form of a sixth Green Jacket on Sunday. On a Saturday afternoon almost cold enough to cause frostbite at Augusta National, Woods' creaky 46-year-old body literally limped to a six-over-par 78 that in the big scheme mattered not one iota.

