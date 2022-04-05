ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. jury begins deliberations in ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial

By Luc Cohen
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Prosecutors say Roger Ng, Goldman’s former top investment banker for Malaysia, helped his former boss Tim Leissner embezzle money from 1MDB, launder the proceeds and bribe officials to win business for Goldman.

The Malaysian fund had been founded to pursue development projects in the Southeast Asian country.

Ng, 49, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to launder money and violating an anti-corruption law.

His lawyers said Leissner, who pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2018 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, falsely implicated Ng in the hope of receiving a lenient sentence.

The charges stemmed from one of the biggest financial scandals in history.

According to U.S. prosecutors, Goldman helped 1MDB raise $6.5 billion through three bond sales, but $4.5 billion was diverted to government officials, bankers and their associates through bribes and kickbacks.

In a nearly two-month trial in Brooklyn federal court, jurors heard nine days of testimony from Leissner, who said he sent Ng $35 million in kickbacks.

Leissner said the men agreed to tell banks a “cover story” that the money was from a legitimate business venture between their wives.

Ng’s wife, Hwee Bin Lim, later testified for the defense that the business venture was, in fact, legitimate.

She said she invested $6 million in the mid-2000s in a Chinese company owned by the family of Leissner’s wife at the time, and the $35 million was her return on that investment.

Ng’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, emphasized to jurors in his Monday closing argument that Leissner could not be trusted.

Alixandra Smith, a prosecutor, said in her closing argument that other evidence backed up Leissner’s testimony.

Ng will likely be the only person to face a U.S. trial over 1MDB.

Goldman in 2020 paid a nearly $3 billion fine and its Malaysian unit agreed to plead guilty.

The scheme’s suspected mastermind, Malaysian financier Jho Low, was indicted alongside Ng in 2018 and remains at large. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

Jury selection to begin in Fortenberry trial

A jury is set to be picked Wednesday that will decide whether Rep. Jeff Fortenberry lied to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions to the Nebraska Republican’s 2016 reelection campaign. Opening statements are also expected to begin Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, before Judge Stanley...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jho Low
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Sovereign Wealth Fund#U S Prosecutors#Deliberations#Malaysian#Southeast Asian
CBS Philly

Jury Selection To Continue Wednesday In Federal Corruption Trial Of City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Jury selection will continue Wednesday in the federal corruption trial of Philadelphia city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson. A grand jury indicted Johnson and his wife in 2020. They’re accused of taking more than $66,000 in bribes.  The couple and two other Philadelphia business owners were charged with honest services fraud and tax offenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Germany intercepts Russian radio comms in which soldiers discuss Ukraine killings

Germany has reportedly intercepted Russian military communications in which Russian soldiers can be heard discussing killings outside of Kyiv, possibly "bolstering evidence" that Moscow was behind the gruesome massacre in the suburb of Bucha, Bloomberg reports Thursday. News of the intelligence — acquired by Germany's foreign intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND)...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. Western countries are progressively broadening an array of economic sanctions imposed to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

398K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy