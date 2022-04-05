Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly Working On Postnup After Marrying Without Prenup

‘Kravis’ is reportedly sorting out the finances of their marriage following their post-Grammys Las Vegas wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, got married in Las Vegas before signing a prenuptial agreement, according to TMZ. However, the power couple reportedly plans to finalize a postnuptial agreement following their April 4 wedding. Kourtney is worth around $65 million, according to TMZ, while Travis is reportedly worth around $50 million. In other words, there’s a lot of money/assets they need to sort out when creating the postnup, which is expected to “be handled without issue,” per TMZ.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 28, 2022 (Photo: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock)

“Kravis” tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel in the wee hours of April 4, after the Blink-182 drummer performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Travis and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said “I do” in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. They presented their marriage license to the chapel’s owner and brought their own photographer and security inside the venue.

Fans were not expecting the couple to get married so quick following their Oct. 17 engagement. After less than a year of dating, Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito, California, in the middle of a gorgeous floral arrangement. Kourtney shared photos from the magical evening to her Instagram, writing “forever” in the caption. She also later showed off her stunning oval-shaped diamond ring.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker at the 2022 Oscars on March 27 (Photo: Matt Cowan/Shutterstock)

This is Kourtney’s first marriage. Although she was with Scott Disick for nearly ten years, the POOSH founder was never ready to commit to marriage. She and Scott did, however, have three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Meanwhile, Travis has been married twice — he wed Melissa Kennedy for nine months in 2002, and was with Shanna Moakler from 2004 until 2008, although their relationship was on and off in the years before the divorce was finalized. Travis and Shanna share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, and he is still very close with his stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, from that relationship.