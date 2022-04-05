ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shattered bus shelter draws attention on Northern Parkway

By Bryna Zumer
A destroyed bus shelter at Baltimore's prominent Northern Parkway/York Road intersection drew some attention last week - and MTA has already paid about $15,000 to replace it.

The shelter's glass was seen completely shattered, its supporting columns bent over, the bench broken, the roof fallen down, and a trash can knocked over. Glass covered the sidewalk.

Baltimore City police confirmed that a two-vehicle crash happened at the location at about 5:42 a.m. on March 27.

A spokesperson said: "The cause of the crash is unknown. The caller reported hearing the crash before notifying police."

Maryland Transit Administration directed questions to city police.

An MTA spokesperson did confirm that replacing a shelter like that costs about $15,000.

Sean Doyle
3d ago

people destroying a city because they have free reign to run wild? whoever would have thought that being lawless would have resulted this way? surely, our completely competent leadership will handle this issue. it's not like shootings, murder, arson, robbery, assault, and squeegee boys are out of control....

