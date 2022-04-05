ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intermountain Healthcare merges with SCL Health

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health recently completed their merger, making Intermountain the eleventh largest nonprofit health system in the U.S.

Outside of Utah, their services will now be available in Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and Kansas. Post-merger, the company now employs more than 59,000 caregivers, operates 33 hospitals, and runs 385 clinics, and provides health insurance to one million people in Utah and Idaho.

Former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt will serve as the new Board Chair for the combined organization.

The board includes representation from the pre-merger boards of both Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health. The most recent Intermountain Healthcare Board Chair, Gail Miller, and most recent SCL Health Board Chair, Michael L. Fordyce, will continue as members of the combined board.

Fordyce will serve as Board Vice-Chair of the Intermountain Healthcare Board and as Board Chair of the Intermountain region board based in Broomfield, Colorado, and Miller will serve as Board Chair of the new region board based in Salt Lake City.

The new organization, named Intermountain Healthcare, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, with regional offices in Broomfield, Colorado, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, is confident about this united effort.

“With this merger, we’ll create a model for the future of healthcare that focuses on keeping people healthy and proactively addresses causes of illness through high-quality, affordable, and accessible care to more patients,” Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Dr.  Marc Harrison said. “The merger provides a model for healthcare for the rest of the country.”

SCL Health’s Catholic hospitals retain their distinctive Catholic names and continue to operate according to existing practices.


