Bleckley County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bleckley, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Macon, Peach, Pulaski, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 15:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central and west central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Polk; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD DESOTO FLAGLER HARDEE HIGHLANDS INDIAN RIVER LAKE MARION OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA POLK PUTNAM SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER VOLUSIA
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...SOUTHWESTERN EDGEFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MCCORMICK COUNTIES At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martinez, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters just north of Augusta reported quarter sized hail. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include North Augusta, Evans, Martinez, Edgefield, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Poverty Hill, Scott`s Landing, Savannah Rapids Park, Colliers, River Island, Edgefield Federal Correction Institution, Lick Fork Campground, Westport, Riverside Park, Stevens Creek Public Park, Murphys Estates, Lost Wilderness Fire Station, Ninety Nine Islands and Mt Vintage. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN PUSHMATAHA AND NORTHEASTERN CHOCTAW COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Oklahoma.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sussex FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 5 PM EDT this afternoon for South Central Sussex County. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Douglas, Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Douglas; Edgar FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Douglas and Edgar Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Barton; Russell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 032 AND 047 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 032 AND 047 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Fire Weather Watch for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps; Webster Red Flag Warning Today and Tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...This afternoon, south winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Sunday, northwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. On Tuesday, south winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Greeley, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nance by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Greeley; Hamilton; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; York Red Flag Warning Today and Tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 063, 064, 076, 077 AND 087 * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 inches, up to 30 inches possible in the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks Red Flag Warning Today and Tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 017, 018, 019 AND 086 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 017, 018, 019 AND 086 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell, Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks, Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls. * WINDS...This afternoon, south winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Tuesday, south winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Hall Red Flag Warning Today and Tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 060, 061, 062 AND 075 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 060, 061, 062 AND 075 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall and Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams. * WINDS...This afternoon, south winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Sunday, northwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Smith Red Flag Warning Today and Tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...This afternoon, south winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Sunday, northwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. On Tuesday, south winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with up to 8 inches possible in the higher terrain. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...From 8 PM Sunday to 2 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Ellsworth, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Ellsworth; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 033...048...049...050...051...052...067...068 082...083...091 AND 092 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Fire Weather Watch for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS

