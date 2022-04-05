Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Galveston, southern Brazoria and northeastern Matagorda Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1129 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brazoria, or near Sweeny, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Jackson, Angleton, Freeport, Clute, West Columbia, Surfside Beach, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Oyster Creek, Bailey`s Prairie, Wild Peach Village and San Luis Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0