Aiken County, SC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aiken by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palo Pinto, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Stephens The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Stephens County in north central Texas Palo Pinto County in north central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 901 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Possum Kingdom State Park, or 16 miles east of Breckenridge, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mineral Wells, Graford and Possum Kingdom State Park. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 378 and 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Smith Red Flag Warning Today and Tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...This afternoon, south winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Sunday, northwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. On Tuesday, south winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Smith Red Flag Warning Today and Tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...This afternoon, south winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Sunday, northwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. On Tuesday, south winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Douglas, Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Douglas; Edgar FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Douglas and Edgar Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks Red Flag Warning Today and Tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 017, 018, 019 AND 086 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007, 017, 018, 019 AND 086 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell, Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks, Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls. * WINDS...This afternoon, south winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Tuesday, south winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps; Webster Red Flag Warning Today and Tomorrow, and a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 072, 073, 074, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...This afternoon, south winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. On Sunday, northwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. On Tuesday, south winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sussex FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 5 PM EDT this afternoon for South Central Sussex County. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts of 60 to 80 mph possible in the foothills and wind prone locations along Highway 395 and Interstate 580. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down fences, trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down fences, trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Barton; Russell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 032 AND 047 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 032 AND 047 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Fire Weather Watch for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Either cover them or bring them indoors. Target Area: Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Moultrie; Richland; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale County. In Georgia, Jenkins and Screven Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy, Kenedy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cameron Island; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy; Kenedy Island; Southern Hidalgo; Willacy Island WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Kenedy, Cameron Island, Willacy Island, and Southern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT

