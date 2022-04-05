Flash Flood Warning issued for Chattahoochee, Muscogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Macon; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Southeastern Macon County in western North Carolina Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This warning encompasses much of the Upper French Broad basin from Brevard to Rosman, and then extending west along the Highway 64 corridor to around Cashiers and Highlands. Heavy rain has been falling periodically since early this morning and additional heavy storms developing will aggravate already saturated ground. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brevard, Highlands, Rosman, Cashiers, Lake Toxaway, Gorges State Park, Lake Jocassee, Looking Glass, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, Dupont State Forest, Balsam Grove, Wolf Mountain, Sapphire, Connestee, Bad Creek, Cedar Mountain, Penrose, Whiteside Mountain, Little River In Transylvania County and North Transylvania. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO