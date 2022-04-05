ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 accused of corruption after Haiti gang leader released

By EVENS SANON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti have arrested a prison director, a police officer and a court clerk accused of releasing a gang leader in exchange for bribes, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Police are now searching for an alleged gang leader known as Ti Samy who was released over the weekend from a prison in the north coastal city of Fort Liberte, prosecutor Eno Zephyrin told The Associated Press.

He said the investigation is ongoing and that more people might be involved. The fugitive suspect faces charges including murder and possession of illegal weapons.

Haiti has struggled to crack down on gangs that have grown more powerful during a political vacuum following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

A United Nations Security Council report released in February noted that Haiti’s judicial system “continues to exhibit grave structural weaknesses” and that “deeply rooted corruption remains a significant obstacle.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

