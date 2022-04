Galesburg Police on Sunday, March 6th around 10:15 pm responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for reports of a male subject throwing up on the side of the building. GHAS was already on scene with the subject identified as 19-year old Dominic Donaldson of Galesburg. Donaldson admitted that he had been drinking alcohol. GHAS determined Donaldson did not need medical attention. Officers administered a preliminary breath test and Donaldson’s BAC was .23% nearly three times the legal limit. Donaldson was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 27 DAYS AGO