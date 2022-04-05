ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter’s stars following coach out of town

Field Level Media
 4 days ago
Saint Peter’s guards Doug Edert, Daryl Banks and Matthew Lee carried the Peacocks to the Elite Eight in March but are in the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Shaheen Holloway.

The first No. 15 seed to play for a spot in the Final Four, Saint Peter’s miracle run was ended by North Carolina in the East regional final. One day later, Holloway, the all-time assists leader at Seton Hall, was named head coach of the Pirates.

Edert and Banks helped author the stunning upset of No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round and their popularity boomed in the games to follow. Saint Peter’s reached the Sweet 16 by beating Murray State in the second round and then knocked off No. 3 seed Purdue to advance and face the Tar Heels.

Lee made the late free throws in overtime to help quash any comeback bid from Kentucky.

Holloway made multiple references during NCAA Tournament media sessions to the skills and ability of his backcourt and others on the roster playing with a chip on their shoulder because they felt slighted not to be playing for more prominent programs.

Holloway could add one or all three to his roster with the Pirates, as the transfer portal has made for similar moves by players this offseason, including at Murray State. At least three of Matt McMahon’s players are in the transfer portal with the intention of rejoining him at LSU.

–Field Level Media

