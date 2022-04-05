WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium sets record for most-attended WWE event

DALLAS (KDAF) — AT&T Stadium was home to WrestleMania over the weekend and it ended up making some history.

During the two-night event, WrestleMania 38 became WWE’s most-attended event in the company’s history with 156,352 fans. Of those nearly 157K fans in attendance, there were representatives of all 50 states and even 53 countries there.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said, “The city of Dallas would like to thank WWE for presenting an incredible WrestleMania week of events at both the American Airlines Center and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.”

