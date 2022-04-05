ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Charges filed months after dog found shot, abandoned in Bloomington

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPcdL_0f0DHJM400
Shaymus McLaughlin

Two people now face criminal charges after a dog was found abandoned and riddled with BBs in the Twin Cities last year.

Raylean C. Gurneau, 25, and Chue F. Yang, 32, were charged in Hennepin County District Court recently with four counts related to the incident:

  • Overwork/mistreat of animals - torture
  • Overwork/mistreat of animals - cruelty
  • Receiving stolen property
  • Overwork/mistreat of animals - abandonment

A witness spotted the injured dog near 106th Street and Morgan Avenue in Bloomington on Nov. 18, 2021. It had been shot 10-12 times with a BB gun, according to the criminal charges, with many getting lodged under the animal's skin. One BB also punctured the dog's right eye, with a veterinarian ultimately having to remove the damaged organ.

The Bloomington Police Department released photos of a person of interest at the time (see above). But it wasn't until March 22 that prosecutors were able to file criminal charges in the case.

Now, those complaints provide more details about what happened, and the role authorities believe Yang and Gurneau played. Neither are in custody, with both charged via warrant. Gurneau has three other active warrants for failing to appear, related to criminal cases from 2018 and 2019.

Here's what the criminal complaint alleges happened:

Warning: The details in this story may be upsetting.

A witness near 106th Street and Morgan Avenue first spotted the dog, telling authorities she'd watched it run after an SUV that was driving toward the freeway. She managed to call the dog over, saw it was limping and bleeding from the eye, and called 911.

Investigators were able to pull up surveillance video from a nearby parking lot. The footage captures much of the incident.

It shows Yang driving a dark Hyundai Santa Fe, with Gurneau in front passenger seat. They stop, the dog jumps out, and Yang runs down the hill with it. Yang then runs back up the hill without the dog, and can be seen taking a blue and white object out of the back, tossing it aside. (Authorities later learned this was a dog bed and blanket, with the former having blood on it.)

Yang and Gurneau spend a few minutes there and the dog comes up the hill. Yang gets out of the vehicle and kicks at the approaching dog, causing it to run away and hide beneath the car. Yang gets back in and begins to drive off, at which point the dog runs after it. The vehicle can then be seen stopping, backing up as if to hit the dog, and then leaving the scene.

That's when the witness spotted the dog and called 911.

As the investigation continued, authorities learned the car had been reported stolen out of St. Paul Nov. 10, 2021. The surveillance video from the scene shows it had since been equipped with a fake license plate. Investigators also learned Yang and Gurneau were at a Fleet Farm the day prior, and a Walmart the day after, in the same vehicle, and had tried to use forged checks to purchase items from both places.

On Nov. 23, officers recovered the vehicle on St. Paul. They found blood on an inside rear window, and 6 BBs matching those recovered from the dog.

Later, police obtained a search warrant for Facebook records. They found messages — starting Oct. 27, 2021 and lasting through Dec. 6, 2021 — between Yang and a relative.

That relative told police she had brought the dog to Yang's home on Oct. 27 and left it there while she ran to the store. When she got back, nobody would let her inside and the defendants refused to give her dog back.

In the weeks, as she tried unsuccessfully to retrieve her dog, people told her Yang and Gurneau were mistreating the dog: Not feeding it, hitting it, and beating it with a belt.

Police then showed her pictures of the injured animal. The relative began crying and confirmed it was her dog.

Yang is from Altoona, Wisconsin, while Gurneau is from Minneapolis, according to court records.

Bloomington police said charges were able to be filed after "extensive follow up investigation" by detectives.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Minnesota

Stabbing Leaves 13-Year-Old Boy Dead, Mother Hurt In Central Minnesota; Man Arrested

OLIVIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in central Minnesota say an investigation is underway after a stabbing Thursday morning left a 13-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded. City officials in Olivia, which is roughly 100 miles west of Minneapolis, say that the stabbing happened in an apartment on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police responding to a 911 call found the boy inside suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he later died. The boy’s mother was also hurt in the stabbing, officials said. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The names of the victims have yet to be released. City officials say a man known to the victims was arrested in connection to the stabbing and will be booked into the Renville County Jail.
OLIVIA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hennepin County, MN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomington, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Antoine Suggs, Accused In Quadruple Murder, Extradited To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who is charged with the deaths of four Minnesotans, all of whom were found in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield, has been extradited from Arizona to Minnesota. Antoin Suggs, of Scottsdale, Arizona, arrived in Minnesota this week, and made his first court appearance in Ramsey County Tuesday, and his next hearing will be next week. He is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Matthew Pettus, Jasmine Sturm, Nitosha Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III (credit:...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Minneapolis Police#Hyundai Santa Fe#The Twin Cities
Bring Me The News

Arrest made after stabbings at northern Minnesota bar

Authorities investigating a double stabbing at an Iron Range bar have made an arrest. An 18-year-old man is being held on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault and underage liquor consumption following the incident at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken into custody at 9:30...
VIRGINIA, MN
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato charged after allegedly pulling gun at person in his driveway

A Mankato man is accused of pointing a handgun at a person who was in his driveway to help someone move. Brentyn James Zernechel, 36, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. He’s also charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of domestic assault, both misdemeanors.
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Gunman Dead After Firing 100+ Shots In Roseville; One Officer Shot In Face

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say an officer was shot in the face in the line of duty Tuesday night, and a suspect is dead after he allegedly fired roughly 100 rounds in the span of an hour. Police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard at 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired at homes. When officers arrived, they “immediately came under fire with continuous rifle rounds,” according to Roseville Chief Erika Scheider. The suspect moved around a wooded area in the residential neighborhood, and during the altercation, a Roseville officer was struck in...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
62K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy