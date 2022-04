MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota World War II veteran, who has honored hundreds of his brothers and sisters, had the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday afternoon. Navy veteran Charles Korlath received the Presidential Citizens Medal. Korlath had no idea why his neighbors and close friends all decided to visit at one time. He was surprised after a letter was read with the reasons why he should receive the medal. It recognizes people who have “performed exemplary deeds or services to their country.” Korlath served 40 years on the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad and rarely missed a Friday. He presented the American flag...

