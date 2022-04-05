ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kings Island showcases the best food available at the amusement park

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kings Island is getting ready for its 50th anniversary this...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Camp Cedar restaurant offers ultimate brunch spread

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This is anything but roughing it. Camp Cedar is a high-end campsite just a stone's throw away from Kings Island. Walter Daniels, executive sous chef from the resort's Iron Wood Grill and Tap shows off some of its ultimate brunch spread.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shuttered East Walnut Hills restaurant revived as burger joint

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati restaurateur who closed his East Walnut Hills restaurant last summer is reopening the space as a burger joint. Lou Ginocchio opened Heyday in the former O Pie O space at 1527 Madison Road on Wednesday. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier can read...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
WKRC

John Lomax retirement: Kentucky Horse Park

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - John Lomax will retire at the end of the month. While he won't miss getting up before sunrise, he will miss telling stories about the amazing people who call the Tri-State home. Local 12 is looking back at some of the stories he's told, including one about...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bay News 9

Sesame Street-themed amusement park to open in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Those who've always wondered how to get Sesame Street can wonder no more. Florida-based SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment and Sesame Workshop are opening a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in San Diego, the second of its kind in the U.S. Sesame Place San Diego will feature many...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings Island#Amusement Park#Blue Ice#Wkrc#Food Drink
KATU.com

Oak Amusement Park Opens for Spring Break

Oaks Amusement Park has been Oregon’s destination for family fun for over 100 years and is excited to re-open this Spring Break for more smiles, screams, and more fun!. Oaks Park features rides for all types of adventure. Adrenaline Peak is Oregon’s favorite roller coaster, and the new the AtmosFEAR, that opened last summer, is already the most popular ride on the midway! And for those of us looking for something with a little extreme, take a ride on the family friendly carousel, Cosmic Crash, Ferris wheel and more.
TRAVEL
1240 WJIM

This Was One Of Mid-Michigan’s Only Amusement Parks

The Mid-Michigan area has always been a bustling area, but back in the day, you would've found yourself in love with some of the sights and attractions. I can say, that I am jealous that I wasn't able to witness one of Mid-Michigan's only Amusement Parks. The Lake Lansing Amusement...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Nola, Loki, and Jericho are ready for forever homes!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati has plenty of pets (for every household) that are looking for forever homes -- like Nola, Loki, and Jericho!. Nola is a five-month-old Pitbull-mix puppy. She is very sweet and loving, and gets along with everyone. Loki is six years old and is very...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Rescued puppy now Instagram 'famous'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) - He's just 2-months-old, but a Lynchburg chihuahua-beagle mix could bark up a lifetime of stories by now. "Jersey" was adopted, stolen, and then rescued — and now has a chance at Instagram fame. The Lynchburg Humane Society says the puppy was stolen last week before...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WKRC

City Flea hosts market supporting woman artisans

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is an opportunity to support female artisans over the weekend. City Flea is hosting a "Womenfolk Market" at The Transept on the corner of Elm and 12th Street. The market will feature products for women made by women. Unlike other City Flea market days, you will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Not so fast: Costco reverses decision to close Cincinnati-area store

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Bulk retailer Costco Wholesale has reversed a decision to shutter one of its Cincinnati-area store locations. Springdale Mayor Doyle Webster announced during the April 6 meeting of Springdale City Council that Costco is no longer shuttering its location at 1100 E. Kemper Road when the planned store in Liberty Township opens late this year.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

Popular flowering spring tree becomes a threat to local environment

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't miss them these days -- the white, flowery trees lining local neighborhoods and highways. However, the Callery pear tree is becoming a nightmare for the environment. Cincinnati Parks posted about the threat this tree poses to the local ecosystem. "It's a non-native species, so it...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy