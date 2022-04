Bicyclists who roll through stop signs will no longer be breaking the law after a bill passed by the Colorado legislature is signed by Gov. Jared Polis. The Colorado Safety Stop bill will allow bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs and stoplights as stop signs, which already is common practice for many bicyclists. Motorists sometimes complain about the practice, but advocates for the bill say it allows bicyclists to spend less time in intersections where most accidents involving bicycles and automobiles occur.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO