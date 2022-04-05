ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron out again as Lakers limp to finish line

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game at Phoenix, the second consecutive contest he will miss with a nagging ankle sprain.

James also missed Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers (31-47) will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Suns and a win by the San Antonio Spurs (33-45), who are playing at Denver. The Lakers enter Tuesday’s action two games behind the Spurs.

Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is questionable for Tuesday night’s game.

A four-time NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star, James is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his fourth season with the Lakers.

Davis, 29, has averaged 23.2 points with 9.8 rebounds in 39 games this season.

