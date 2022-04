Tesla hosted a "Cyber Rodeo" kickoff event at its new Giga Texas factory outside of Austin, which officially opened April 7. CEO Elon Musk took to the stage (late) after 9 p.m. local time wearing dark sunglasses and a cowboy hat to give a rambunctious crowd of Tesla fans an update on the automaker's plans—but mostly to boast about how big the Giga Texas factory is, how many cars it might someday make, and how Tesla—which Musk admits currently enjoys perhaps 1 percent of the global new car market—aims to grab 20 percent of worldwide car sales through a process of scaling "to extreme size." Most of the product news, outside of some timing promises, had been previously made public and therefore wasn't really new.

