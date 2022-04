An injury to David Pastrnak has paved the way for a promotion for Marc McLaughlin,. McLaughlin, the Boston College product and Billerica, Mass., native who got to make his NHL debut with his hometown Boston Bruins in front of friends and family at TD Garden, landed back in the lineup Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. And with Pastrnak sidelined for Friday’s upcoming tilt with the Tampa Bay Lightning, McLaughlin got another big opportunity: he skated with the second line in Thursday’s practice.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO