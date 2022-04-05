ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

National Champions return to Topeka today

By Michael Dakota
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20C3Qu_0f0DFlNM00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NCAA National Championship winners, the Kansas Jayhawks, returned to Topeka Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., according to the Topeka Regional Airport.

A celebration was planned at Memorial Stadium with gates opening at 3:15 p.m., the team was scheduled to arrive at 4:15 p.m.

Jayhawks win fourth National Championship

On Monday night, the University of Kansas beat the University of North Carolina, 72-69, to bring home the trophy.

This is KU’s fourth national championship and the second under Bill Self. The win makes Self one of three active men’s basketball head coaches with more than one national title.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri College Basketball
Kansas City, MO
College Basketball
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Local
Missouri College Sports
The Spun

Kentucky Freshman Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Kentucky’s basketball program received unfortunate news this Thursday. Freshman forward Bryce Hopkins, a former four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Hopkins averaged 2.1 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field. On Feb. 22, he had 13 points in a breakout performance against LSU. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Champions#College Basketball#The Kansas Jayhawks#The University Of Kansas#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs OL Kyle Long: ‘I am a stay at home dad now’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After coming out of retirement last offseason to join the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Kyle Long all but admitted he is hanging up his cleats again. Long responded to a question from a fan asking if he would be suiting up in 2022. “I am a stay at home dad […]
NFL
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy