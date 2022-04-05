ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio High School Athletic Association to vote on allowing NIL deals

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zc6Dc_0f0DFCg300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association will vote on 14 referendum items in May, including a resolution that would allow name, image and likeness deals for high school athletes.

Issue 12B is a Name, Image and Likeness proposal that mirrors changes made at the collegiate level.

Tiger Woods plans to play in Masters

This proposed addition would allow student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements as long as their teams, schools and/or the OHSAA logo are not used. Deals that do not support the mission of education-based athletics (casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, tobacco) would also not be permitted.

The voting period lasts from May 1-15. If passed, the resolution would go into effect on May 16, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s Spring Bottle Lottery features $750 liquor

COLUMBUS (WJW) – The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is giving residents a chance to take home some high-end liquor. The Spring Bottle Lottery ’22 kicked off Monday, April 4 and goes through Monday, April 11. The available bottles include: Weller 12 Year (750 ML) – $39.98 Michter’s Single Barrel 20 (750 ML) – $749.99 […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

QB Kyle McCord: Staying at Ohio State best for ‘long-term’ plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord came to Columbus last season and immediately competed for the starting job after Justin Fields’ departure. Ultimately, C.J. Stroud was named the Buckeyes’ quarterback but McCord beat out redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and was trusted to start in OSU’s fourth game against Akron, which […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Elite hockey tournament accepts 9-year-old Ohioan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s the dream of many young hockey players to make it to the National Hockey League. And while the NHL may still be years away for 9-year-old Cooper Hackett, that dream became one step closer to reality when the boy was selected as the third Ohioan ever to compete in The […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man accused of causing ‘serious physical harm’ to 4-month-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old was charged Wednesday with endangering a child, allegedly causing life-threatening injuries to a 4-month-old. Joseph S. Blair, 22, of Westerville, was arrested after he reportedly tripped while holding the infant, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious and sustain “serious physical harm,” according to records from Franklin County […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week. After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson, 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after crash along Ikea Way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating fatal crash near Ikea at Polaris.   Columbus police confirmed one person was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Ikea Way, just after 7 a.m., Thursday.   Police are on scene and continue to investigate.  
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Athletics#Alcohol#Highschoolsports#Wcmh#Likeness#Ohsaa#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for missing man from west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a man missing from the city’s west side.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, Elijah Lesrois, 19, was last seen, April 6, in the area of N. Wheatland Avenue and W. Broad Street.  Lesrois is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police postpone first-ever marshmallow drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus will have to wait before witnessing marshmallows falling from the sky. The Columbus Division of Police’s first marshmallow drop — where more than 1,000 marshmallows were expected to be dropped from a police helicopter on Saturday — has been postponed due to inclement weather, according to a Friday news release […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting of teen at recreation center strengthens resolve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Following a scary series of events earlier this week, a community is coming together to support Barnett Recreation Center.  Columbus Police say a 19-year-old man was shot outside the center Tuesday night as two suspects tried to rob him. The man is expected to make a full recovery, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men charged in jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Gallery: Dwayne Haskins’ career in photos

(WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, has died after being hit by a car, according to his agent Cedric Saunders as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins death shocked the Ohio State and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Husel closing arguments moved to Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Closing arguments in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel West doctor have been rescheduled for the third time. Originally set for Tuesday of this week, then moved to Wednesday and then Thursday, the end-stage of the murder trial against former doctor William Husel is now expected to begin Monday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Free concerts announced at ‘Downtown Columbus Comeback Celebration’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After two years of COVID-19 and many office workers being at home, Columbus city and business leaders welcomed them back at the “Downtown Columbus Comeback Celebration.”. The event started at 11:30 a.m. Monday with officials announcing two free concerts at Columbus Commons this summer:. May...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Columbus police chiefs inspiring Linden youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some of the youngest members of the Columbus community are stepping up to make the city a better place, and their work is getting noticed. On Tuesday, they got to meet the chief and assistant chief of the Columbus Division of Police. Even though they are young, they know what goes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy