Ohio High School Athletic Association to vote on allowing NIL deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association will vote on 14 referendum items in May, including a resolution that would allow name, image and likeness deals for high school athletes.
Issue 12B is a Name, Image and Likeness proposal that mirrors changes made at the collegiate level.
This proposed addition would allow student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements as long as their teams, schools and/or the OHSAA logo are not used. Deals that do not support the mission of education-based athletics (casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, tobacco) would also not be permitted.
The voting period lasts from May 1-15. If passed, the resolution would go into effect on May 16, 2022.
