2022 Tesla Model Y vs. 2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Tesla says goodbye to radars in its cars and entrusts everything to camera and sensor technology, which will arrive in European models by Q2, 2022. Tesla surprised everybody last year with the announcement that it was dropping the use of radars in its cars, leaving self-driving capabilities in the hands of cameras and sensors: a risky move for many, that has now received the green light to also be applied to Tesla models sold in Europe, mainly Model Y and Model 3.

BUSINESS ・ 24 DAYS AGO