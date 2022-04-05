ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Tesla Model Y vs. 2022 Volkswagen ID.4

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Which electric SUV has what it takes to dominate the segment? Time for 2022 Tesla Model Y vs. 2022 Volkswagen...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

First Truckload of Giga Texas Model Y Leaves Tesla's Gigafactory

For the first time we see a truck load of Giga-Texas made Tesla Model Y electric vehicles leaving Gigafactory Austin. Where are they going? Are these Model Y EVs for sale? Is Giga Texas already selling cars?. Watch the first group of Model Ys loaded up on transport trucks and...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Tesla Clears a Big Obstacle for the Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report bad week is ending on a positive note. Earlier this week, Tesla announced price increases across its entire range of vehicles. It was the electric vehicle maker's second price increase this month after it increased the cost of some of its long-range models last week.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

4 Reasons the Tesla Model Y Is No Longer the Best Electric SUV

The Tesla Model Y is one of the first mass-produced electric SUVs to hit the market. Tesla’s electric SUV was once one of the few options in its vehicle segment. Today, the electric SUV vehicle segment is much more competitive. The Model Y isn’t the best electric SUV option for the average consumer anymore, here’s why.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model Y#Consumer Reports#Suv#Ev
MotorBiscuit

The Tesla Model Y Just Got More Expensive, Again

The Telsa Model Y is an electric SUV that has sold incredibly well. The Model Y was a cornerstone of Tesla’s recent success. After several price fluctuations, the Model Y has gotten even more expensive despite having to compete with popular electric SUVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
MotorBiscuit

2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2022 Toyota Tundra: Pickup Truck Battle

The 2021 Ford F-150 truck needs no introduction, but is the 2022 Toyota Tundra about to take over? While the newly redesigned 2022 Tundra has really stepped up its game for this year, the F-150 pickup truck seems to inch ahead in a few areas. Comparing the 2021 Ford F-150...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

See the Spy Shots of the All-New 2024 Mustang

The sportscar world is changing–and electrifying–rapidly. But the Ford Mustang has been a standby since 1964 and it’s not going anywhere soon. Spy shots of the next-gen, 2024 Mustang are already rolling in. Some aspects of the car are changing, but the classic Mustang’s basic package remains very much the same.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Vision Coming To European Model 3 and Model Y In Q2: Goodbye Radars

Tesla says goodbye to radars in its cars and entrusts everything to camera and sensor technology, which will arrive in European models by Q2, 2022. Tesla surprised everybody last year with the announcement that it was dropping the use of radars in its cars, leaving self-driving capabilities in the hands of cameras and sensors: a risky move for many, that has now received the green light to also be applied to Tesla models sold in Europe, mainly Model Y and Model 3.
BUSINESS
Fox News

New mystery Tesla Model Y appears on EPA website

There's a new Tesla Model Y on the way … apparently. Tesla hasn't officially announced it yet, but Inside EVs first reported on an unknown configuration of the compact crossover that has appeared on the EPA's FuelEconomy.gov website. The Model Y AWD is listed with the same powertrain and...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Things We Hate About the Ford F-150

How could we hate the top-selling vehicle in America? It’s not that we dislike the Ford F-150; we think you should know some of the drawbacks to driving this truck. Every vehicle gives you some reasons to hate parts of what it gives you, and the top truck in the market isn’t any different.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

First Owner of Giga Berlin Model Y Drives Outside Tesla Gigafactory

See how the first Tesla owner from Giga Berlin rides his Tesla Model Y outside the newly-approved Gigafactory. Fireworks accompany the first Model Y from Giga Berlin as it leaves the gigafactory and drives off to home under the applauds of the bystanders. March 22, 2022 was the delivery day...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hertz adds Tesla's Model Y to its EV fleet

March 23 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O) has added Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) electric mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the car rental firm's website. The development comes months after Hertz announced its order to purchase 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, primarily the EV...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Ford Trucks and SUVs Might Be Getting a Wierd but Rare Performance Part

Carbon fiber is not a new material by any means, but it is still a fairly rare material to find on any car much less a factory Ford pickup truck or SUV. Even more extreme than just carbon fiber on a car is carbon fiber wheels. This kind of pricy performance part is typically reserved for only the most bananas hypercars like Koingzegg or Pagani. Now Ford is talking about using carbon fiber on some new pickup trucks and SUVs.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

88K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy