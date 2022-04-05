ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Drought Levels Worsen for Summer 2022

By Steve Fullerton
 4 days ago
Over half of Montana is suffering through Extreme Drought. In fact, about 80 percent of the state is in either Severe or Extreme Drought, according to USGS and NRCS reports. And warnings about water supplies and reservoir levels are already being published. The Hebgen Dam at the head of...

