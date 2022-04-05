ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a rule to finally ban asbestos, a...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

EPA moves to end asbestos cleanup along Montana railroad

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Environmental regulators are moving to end a years-long cleanup along dozens of miles of railroad in two northwestern Montana communities where lung-damaging asbestos from mining has been blamed in hundreds of deaths. The asbestos came from mining vermiculite that was processed and shipped by rail...
MONTANA STATE
eenews.net

Industry pressured EPA to scrap key Ohio air quality rule

So wrote LeAnn Koch, a lawyer with Perkins Coie LLP representing an industry client, who argued in 2019 that a decades-old “nuisance” provision had no business being in the EPA-approved version of Ohio’s clean air plan. By the next year, EPA officials acquiesced and struck the provision....
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Arizona AG fails to produce the election evidence Trump demanded

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is in a politically tricky position. On the one hand, he’s a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in a crowded primary, and he’s eager to please Donald Trump and his party’s far-right base. On the other hand, he’s also Arizona’s top law enforcement...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Carcinogen#Brake#Chemicals#Ap#Americans
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
bloomberglaw.com

EPA to Use Arsenal of Clean Air Tools for Equity, Official Says

The EPA is undertaking a “definite uptick” in environmental justice inspections, with “more on the way,” an agency official said Wednesday. Strengthened enforcement and closer looks at industry compliance of clean air laws are forthcoming, according to Mary Greene, director of the air enforcement division at the Environmental Protection Agency.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOV 9

Steubenville to use ARP funds to comply with EPA consent decrees

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville is preparing to use American Rescue Plan funding to deal with consent decrees that are being put in place by Ohio EPA. "This was based on telephone calls with the Ohio EPA, our attorneys in Cincinnati, an agreement was finally reached on a second consent order,” Mavromatis said. “We've already had one."
STEUBENVILLE, OH
eenews.net

EPA eyes new rule for gas-fired power plants

EPA Administrator Michael Regan confirmed earlier this month that his agency plans to focus on gas-fired power in its updated carbon rule for new power plants. But how to do it raises a barrage of legal and technological questions that will have implications for how — and whether — the United States can decarbonize its power grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDIO-TV

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has voted to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The near-party-line 220-203 vote will send the criminal referrals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDIO-TV

UN panel to release report on efforts to curb climate change

BERLIN (AP) - A U.N.-backed panel will release a highly anticipated scientific report Monday on international efforts to curb climate change before global temperatures reach dangerous levels. Reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are considered the most authoritative assessments of the state of global warming, its impacts and...
ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

Experts say US suspension of COVID aid will prolong pandemic

LONDON (AP) — In the latest Senate package targeted at stopping the coronavirus, U.S. lawmakers dropped nearly all funding for curbing the virus beyond American borders, a move many health experts describe as dangerously short-sighted. They warn the suspension of COVID-19 aid for poorer countries could ultimately spur the kind of unchecked transmission needed for the next worrisome variant to emerge.
U.S. POLITICS
WDIO-TV

WHO says 99% of world's population breathes poor-quality air

GENEVA (AP) - The U.N. health agency says nearly everybody in the world breathes air that doesn’t meet its standards for air quality. The World Health Organization is calling for more action to reduce fossil-use use that generate pollutants that cause respiratory and blood-flow problems and lead to millions of preventable deaths each year.
HEALTH
WDIO-TV

UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. General Assembly will vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the U.N.’s premier human rights body. The move was initiated by the United States in response to the discovery of hundreds of bodies after Russian troops withdrew from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv which has sparked calls for its forces to be tried for war crimes.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy