Shrewsbury, MA

Shrewsbury police arrest man caught breaking into garage

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREWSBURY – A Framingham man has been arrested after police say they found him fleeing the scene of a garage burglary on Monday. Police said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that...

www.communityadvocate.com

