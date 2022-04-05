ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield Cop Resigns Amid Investigation Of Alleged Racist Posts

By Newsroom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Springfield police officer who was under investigation for alleged racist and anti-Semitic remarks on social media has resigned. Aaron Nichols submitted his resignation, effective immediately, in a...

