Metallica are set to release a series of remixed and re-edited live performance and documentary films of their 40th anniversary shows. In partnership with The Coda Collection, seven new titles will be made available on the subscription streaming service for the first time, shedding new light on the metal monolith’s 40-year tenure and offering fans a chance to relive some of their most iconic performances.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO