Chicago and CPS see rising COVID-19 numbers but ‘nothing alarming at this point,’ city’s top doc says

By Tracy Swartz, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Chicago public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, right, and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez give a COVID-19 update in December. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Chicago and in its public school system, but the city’s top doctor said there is “nothing alarming at this point.”

“We are seeing an increase, but I’m thinking it’s going to be probably more like what we saw during alpha and during delta (variant waves), as opposed to this really out-of-control (surge) that we saw during omicron,” public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday during an online question-and-answer session.

The rise is attributed to the persistence of the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 , which accounts for just over half of COVID-19 infections in Chicago, according to city data. Arwady noted that coronavirus hospitalizations are down to eight per day here, with few Chicagoans dying of the virus.

Chicago is logging 284 daily coronavirus cases, up from 214 cases per day last week. Chicago Public Schools, meanwhile, recorded 295 student and 119 staff cases last week, an increase from 199 student and 65 staff cases the prior week.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, who joined Arwady in answering questions about COVID-19, said he is “very, very optimistic” about the pandemic outlook. The new numbers come three weeks after CPS lifted its mask mandate and days before students and staff members begin a weeklong spring break.

CPS struggled with the virus after its two-week winter break, which coincided with January’s omicron surge. Teachers voted to refuse in-person work, and the district canceled classes for five days as it negotiated a COVID-19 safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union.

One of the provisions of the deal, which is set to expire in August, was requiring masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Martinez said since the mask rules were relaxed March 14, he has seen the “vast majority” of students continue to wear face coverings. Masks are still required for students returning from a five-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nearly 800 students and 150 adults were in isolation or quarantine Monday because they contracted the virus or were an unvaccinated close contact of an infected person, according to CPS data. Just under half of CPS’ 330,000 students and about 91% of staff are fully vaccinated, district data shows.

Martinez said the district continues to engage in contact tracing, noting that the origin of cases is typically “outside of the classrooms.” CPS’ in-school COVID-19 testing program will pause next week for spring break, Martinez said. Before winter break, the district gave many students at-home test kits, but the initiative was a disaster with some 25,000 results deemed invalid.

Test positivity of the weekly CPS program is 0.17%, up from 0.11% the prior week. Martinez said about 90,700 students and 32,500 staff members are signed up for the free program, which experienced many delays as it got underway. Some 66,000 tests were conducted last week, according to CPS data.

